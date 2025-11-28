Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Minhang District showcases industrial strength at CIIE

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent China International Import Expo (CIIE), the reporter delivered on-camera coverage to offer an interpretive guide to the event.

By focusing on participating enterprises from Minhang District, Shanghai, and their achievements, the coverage highlighted leading companies such as Medtronic and Signify, documented Hema's large-scale procurement, and the upward trend in the low-altitude economy driven by enterprises like Volant and SkyDrive -- all underscoring the district's industrial strength.

Then, the reporter took audiences on a tour through featured pavilions such as Automobiles and Auto Parts, intuitively showcasing cutting-edge industrial technologies and product displays.

The coverage also captured scenes of cultural presentations, including traditional Georgian singing, African-style dances, and displays from countries like Russia and Nigeria, vividly conveying the unique charm of the integration of diverse civilizations. It comprehensively demonstrated the vibrancy of openness at the CIIE and Minhang's outstanding achievements.

