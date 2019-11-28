Xinhua Silk Road: SERES SF5 models make debut at 2019 Guangzhou Int'l Auto Exhibition

The SF5 pure electric version is powered by 90kWh battery pack with an action radius of more than 500km. The range extender version equipped with a 35kWh battery pack allows a pure electric driven usable range of 150km and after the range extender works, allows both charging and refueling, freeing drivers of worries over continued trips.

Apart from these, SERES SF5 boasts sports car-like high performance. As powered by its self-developed electric drive system, the SF5 can achieve a maximum power of 510kw and a maximum torque of 1040 Nm, with the range extended version needing less than 4.8 seconds for 0-100km/h acceleration. Both versions have front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models.

According to SERES, the SF5 has just completed a 10,000km-odd driving experience under extreme weather conditions in west China's Sichuan, Tibet and Xinjiang, proving its technical reliability and product quality.

Since the end of 2018, the company has carried out five million km of driving tests in New Zealand and Chinese cities with extreme climate such as Yakeshi, Heihe, Turpan and Sanya.

Via self-developed core technology and product upgrading, SERES realizes sustainable development and boasts China-leading pure electric drive technologies and intelligent range extending technologies, which mark its core competitiveness, said Xu Jianqiao, executive vice general manager of SERES.

In the future, the Chongqing-based Chinese EV firm will continue to take core technologies as the basis of development and customers as the focus of product crafting, Xu noted when talking about new energy vehicle enterprises which face competition from foreign brands.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309648.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037018/SERES_exhibition.jpg

Related Links

https://en.imsilkroad.com



SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service