Xinhua Silk Road: Red Xifeng debuts at NEXT Summit (Sky 2020), spreading Chinese liquor culture through cooperation

"We should share advantageous resources to strengthen international cooperation, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation for 'win-win situation'," said Zhang Zheng, Chairman of Xifeng Group in a keynote speech delivered at the event.

As the pioneer and representative of Feng-flavor liquor, Xifeng Liquor has 3,000-year technology inheritance and is one of the four time-honored Chinese liquor brands well received home and abroad.

In 2019, it launched new product line of "Red Xifeng" targeting high-end market. Sales revenue of Xifeng Liquor jumped 20.3 percent on year in 2019 to top 6 billion yuan and the group is now marching towards ten-billion-yuan sales in three years.

"Chinese liquor is an important carrier of Chinese cultural inheritance and innovation, and many Chinese liquor enterprises are going aboard not only for branding and market exploration, but also for introduction of the liquor culture and Chinese culture to the world," Zhang said, noting that through the high-end platforms like the NEXT Summit, Xifeng Liquor aims to promote the Chinese famous liquor globally, and highlight the Chinese brand on the world stage.

This year's NEXT Summit (Sky 2020) was held to commemorate the solidarity, courage and contribution of human beings in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote global innovation, cooperation and sustainability and went both online and offline.

The previous sessions of the NEXT Summit were held in Auckland in 2017, Hangzhou in 2018 and Dubai in 2019.

