Xinhua Silk Road: New academic year opening ceremony of China-SCO Center for Innovation in Doctoral Training held in HIT international campus

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Academic Year Opening Ceremony of the China-SCO Center for Innovation in Doctoral Training was held in the international campus of Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) on Friday, and the first batch of 120 doctoral students from six member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), namely China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, have embarked on a new journey.

At the ceremony, the Harbin roadmap for the plan of innovative training of PHD students in SCO was released, and meanwhile, the HIT International Campus was officially inaugurated.

The plan focuses on serving the sustainable development of SCO member states and aims to explore a high-quality doctoral joint training model with interdisciplinary, cross-school, cross-sector, and cross-country features, in order to cultivate a new group of top-notch innovative talents for SCO member states.

As the chairman unit of the center, HIT will collaborate with top universities at home and abroad to focus on cutting-edge fields such as energy, information technology, and nanomaterials, and jointly cultivate a strong elite force that can lead cooperation, support and serve the community with a shared future for mankind, contributing wisdom and strength to the prosperity and stability of the SCO.

The HIT International Campus will strive to build itself into an international education demonstration zone, a top international talent pool, a growth pole for basic disciplines, and a platform for international cutting-edge interdisciplinary studies in accordance with the educational positioning of "high level, new mechanism, and internationalization".

