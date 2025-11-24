Xinhua Silk Road: Minhang District in E. China's Shanghai strives to boost dev't of featured coffee industry

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minhang District in east China's Shanghai Municipality has striven to build a coffee hub and cultural streets highlighting both Minhang style and Shanghai style, by gathering coffee shops within the district and blending coffee culture and daily life into a space-inspired setting around the "aerospace Minhang" theme, etc.

It launched the "Minhang's fine coffee market" at the 2025 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival held in May this year.

Serving as the debut site for the "First Cup of Coffee Upon Arriving in Shanghai" project, the "Minhang's fine coffee market" brought both project experience and promotion to the main venue of the festival at the North Bund, inviting visitors to enjoy their "first cup of coffee upon arriving in Shanghai" hand-brewed by champion baristas at an interactive "aircraft cabin" zone.

Meanwhile, the district continued its "fine coffee partner program", offering customized boarding passes for city builders, volunteers, community officials, and other groups and inviting them to the "Minhang's fine coffee market" for free coffee.

At the market, different coffee shops from Minhang District showcased forest coffee, ancient-town coffee, and garden coffee, etc., yielding more possibilities for coffee consumption and coffee lifestyle with the "coffee +" model, such as "beer + coffee", "specialty coffee + community service + cultural heritage", "art + coffee", etc.

At this event, Minhang District connected the production and consumption sides by setting up a live-streaming studio at the "Minhang's fine coffee market" and hosting a sharing session of award-winning coffee beans, strengthening exchanges among industry players and promoting the prosperity of the coffee sector.

The district also joined forces with the core commercial areas of the Hongqiao International Central Business District and launched a series of events from May to July this year, including cultural and tourism promotion, a youth love festival, a coffee vocational skills competition, and a photography contest, etc., offering a range of immersive "Minhang's fine coffee" experiences.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348459.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830764/photo.jpg

