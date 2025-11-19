Xinhua Silk Road: Media, think tanks empower Global South cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference was held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa, gathering guests from countries such as China, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Uganda to discuss the common development of China and Africa and new opportunities for modernization in the Global South.

Media and think tanks serve as important bridges in enhancing the "heart-to-heart connection" between China and Africa, playing an increasingly pivotal role in boosting the influence of the Global South.

Visitors are consulting at the South Africa booth of the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, June 12, 2025. (Photo provided by Wang Jingqiang)

As a pioneer and advocate of deep China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, and a vital frontier for China-Africa people-to-people exchanges, central China's Hunan Province continues to explore new paths for in-depth cooperation with African media and think tanks.

The General Office of the People's Government of Hunan Province released a plan in April this year, proposing to advance the partnership for mutual learning among civilizations, actively apply for the establishment of high-end China-Africa economic and trade cooperation think tanks, strengthen communication and cultural exchanges with Africa, and promote cooperation between Hunan and African media and cultural enterprises.

Currently, media and think tanks from Hunan and Africa are working closely to tell stories of friendship, share intellectual achievements, and promote mutual understanding among peoples, injecting fresh momentum into the cooperation and development of the Global South.

Hunan's local media outlets such as Hunan Daily and Hunan TV have launched multiple multimedia reports focusing on people-to-people exchanges between Hunan and Africa, China-Africa cooperation projects, and other key topics.

In addition, relevant think tanks have delivered a number of forward-looking outcomes, including reports on China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Multiple local universities have also established research institutes focusing on fundamental research and talent cultivation in fields such as China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, translating African legal codes, conducting research on governance in African nations, among other efforts.

A number of new research achievements for advancing cooperation with Africa were released at the conference, including the report on Hunan's practices and exploration in China-Africa economic and trade cooperation by China Economic Information Service Shanghai Headquarters, the Nyansapo Africa Knowledge Q&A System developed by Hunan University's Institute of African Studies, among others.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348385.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827399/photo.jpg