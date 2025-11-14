Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an Moment in the Global Spotlight

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jing'an District in east China's Shanghai crafted three distinctive exhibition areas at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to comprehensively showcase its international and high-end development achievements.

The global service providers joint exhibition area brought together top-notch service providers in the district, establishing a high-end service platform integrating display, matchmaking, and communication.

The Meichuang Jingjie exhibition area presented a health industry ecosystem featuring collaborative innovation among governments, medical institutions, and enterprises.

The Zhangyuan exhibition area showcased cutting-edge practices of "first launch + bonded service", creating a "second venue" for the CIIE through in-hall and out-of-hall interactions, highlighting the charm of Shanghai culture.

During the trading, procurement and investment matchmaking sessions of this year's CIIE, Cargill, L'Oréal and many other enterprises reached multiple cooperation intentions, with 14 high-quality signing cooperation agreements, covering multiple fields such as technology, commerce and trade, culture and media, and energy and medicine.

Over the past eight years, the number of enterprises from Jing'an participating in the CIIE has increased from 16 in the first session to 53 in the eighth session, and the intended transaction volume has continued to grow. The active participation of old and new exhibitors from Jing'an demonstrates the district's firm steps in deeply integrating into global economic and trade cooperation.

