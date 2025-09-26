Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an launches new promotional video to show its charm

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The English version of the new promotional video for Jing'an District of Shanghai, titled "A Better You, A Better Jing'an", has been officially released.

The film presents authentic scenes, touching stories and innovative expressions, guiding audiences through the streets and alleys of Jing'an to experience the pulse of an international metropolis, the warmth of local life, the depth of a century-old culture and the imagination of future technologies.

As an exceptional urban district of Shanghai, Jing'an seeks to grow together with its residents and visitors, constantly renewing itself for a better future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347695.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782686/40110235_1758792755_transv.mp4