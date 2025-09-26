Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an launches new promotional video to show its charm

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

26 Sep, 2025, 03:15 GMT

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The English version of the new promotional video for Jing'an District of Shanghai, titled "A Better You, A Better Jing'an", has been officially released.

The film presents authentic scenes, touching stories and innovative expressions, guiding audiences through the streets and alleys of Jing'an to experience the pulse of an international metropolis, the warmth of local life, the depth of a century-old culture and the imagination of future technologies.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

As an exceptional urban district of Shanghai, Jing'an seeks to grow together with its residents and visitors, constantly renewing itself for a better future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347695.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782686/40110235_1758792755_transv.mp4

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: "Wuliangye Day" glistens at Expo 2025 Osaka

Xinhua Silk Road: "Wuliangye Day" glistens at Expo 2025 Osaka

When the "Wuliangye Day" event opened in Osaka, western Japan recently, Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye caught much attention of visitors to its...
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China powerhouse enhances standards-led sustainable dev't zones to deepen green transition

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China powerhouse enhances standards-led sustainable dev't zones to deepen green transition

East China economic powerhouse Zhejiang released recently a set of group standards on sustainable development zones to further expedite provincial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics