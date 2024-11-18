Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an District of China's Shanghai shines at import expo

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

18 Nov, 2024, 01:14 GMT

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recently-concluded seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), Jing'an District of China's Shanghai has held a series of investment promotion activities in an attempt to showcase its unique charm and unlimited business opportunities.

Continue Reading

The district launched the "Quality Products Import Demonstration Zone" during the this year's CIIE, the first of its kind in Shanghai, and introduced the "1+N" industry high-quality development policy toolkit, covering trade, finance, professional services, data intelligence, cultural creativity, life and health, etc., aiming to build an open and shared industrial ecology.

In recent years, the amount of intended purchase orders reached by Jing'an District at the CIIE has repeatedly hit new highs. During the CIIE this year, the district claimed the largest quantity of intended purchase orders among all districts in Shanghai. 

This year, 52 companies from Jing'an participated in the CIIE. The district saw ten groups of companies reach broad cooperation consensus. Key exhibitors and buyers, such as L'Oreal, Inditex, and doTERRA, signed a series of procurement and cooperation agreements. About 12 high-quality investment projects with an estimated investment of about 1 billion yuan successfully settled in the district. 

An official with Jing'an District said that Jing'an warmly welcomes friends at home and abroad to come to Jing'an, and hopes to work together with enterprises to promote the high-quality development of the district.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343156.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560006/video.mp4

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou shines at 6th China-France Cultural Forum

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou shines at 6th China-France Cultural Forum

During 6th China-France Cultural Forum, Cai Zhansheng, mayor of Quanzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, promoted the city to all attendees at...
Xinhua Silk Road: Council meeting and promotion event featuring China-Africa economic and trade cooperation held in E. China's Jinhua

Xinhua Silk Road: Council meeting and promotion event featuring China-Africa economic and trade cooperation held in E. China's Jinhua

The 2024 Chinese council meeting of the China-Africa Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with a promotion event on China-Africa economic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics