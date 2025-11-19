Xinhua Silk Road: Interview: Renewing Silk Road ties as China's Blanc de Chine meets Italy's maiolica

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the art exhibition "The Road of White Porcelain - From China's Dehua to Italy's Gubbio" opened in the Umbrian hill town of Gubbio on November 14, Dehua's renowned white porcelain began a new chapter in Italy.

Photo shows the launching ceremony for the art exhibition "The Road of White Porcelain - From China's Dehua to Italy's Gubbio" held in Gubbio, Italy on Nov. 14, 2025. (Source: Dehua media convergence center)

Located in central Fujian Province, Dehua is one of the birthplaces of Chinese ceramic culture. Wu Zhipu, head of Dehua County, said in an interview with Xinhua that Dehua is a millennium-old porcelain hub known for its refined white porcelain, while Gubbio is celebrated for its maiolica tradition and strengths in ceramic design, glaze research and contemporary artistic expression.

Wu noted that Chinese porcelain is displayed today in the Saint Mark's Basilica in Venice, with a popular folk belief suggesting that Marco Polo brought pieces from Dehua back to Europe. "This shared cultural memory has laid a unique foundation for renewed cooperation," he said.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Italy. "As the cultural exchanges are gaining momentum, we hope the 'Blanc de Chine: Dehua Porcelain' will shine more brightly in Europe," Wu said.

The exhibition presents 41 works by leading Dehua masters and intangible cultural heritage inheritors. The pieces showcase both classic "Chinese white" and modern aesthetic elements, creating a dialogue between Dehua's understated elegance and Gubbio's colorful traditions. Wu said this interplay highlights ceramics' historical role in Maritime Silk Road exchanges and contemporary cultural dialogue.

Ahead of the exhibition, Dehua and Gubbio signed a letter of intent to build a sister-city relationship. Wu believed the partnership will deepen cooperation in culture, industry and logistics, including a "dual-masters co-creation program" bringing together artisans from both sides.

According to Wu, Dehua is expanding both outbound and inbound exchanges to raise its profile in Italy. In the future, the county plans to participate in more major Italian design events, strengthen ties with local business networks and pursue the establishment of a "Blanc de Chine: Dehua Porcelain" center in Italy.

Linked by porcelain, Dehua and Gubbio are renewing a Silk Road bond for a new era, connecting ancient heritage with modern creativity and opening wider avenues for China-Italy cultural exchange.

