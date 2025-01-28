Xinhua Silk Road: Hunan TV's Spring Festival Gala showcases diverse intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua Silk Road

28 Jan, 2025, 13:16 GMT

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just eight-minute intangible cultural heritage segment of Hunan TV's Spring Festival Gala, which was broadcast on Jan. 23, the audience was taken on a journey through a lively riverside street -- Hejie, where they were enchanted by the lingering melodies of Changde sixian (Changde Silk String) and Changde Gaoqiang (high pitched tune) opera. More than 20 intangible cultural heritage items such as Changde Lei Cha, Hemp Paintings and Banban Dragon Lantern were feasts for the eyes, unfolding a stunning scroll of intangible cultural heritage. This was the quintessential flavor of Spring Festival in China! Just experience the unique charm of the first World Intangible Cultural Heritage-themed Spring Festival Gala on Hunan Satellite TV.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344237.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607724/Video.mp4

 

