Xinhua Silk Road: Hunan-Africa Dialogue pools wisdom for cultural exchanges and cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A cultural exchange session of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference, titled the Hunan-Africa Dialogue: Connecting Cultures for a Shared Future, was held on November 14 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Cultural officials, representatives of mainstream media, cultural enterprise executives, and think tank experts from China and Africa gathered together to explore new paths and opportunities in China-Africa cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Zhao Chengxin, Director-General of the Information Office of the Hunan Provincial People's Government, delivers a speech at the event.

Zhao Chengxin, Director-General of the Information Office of the Hunan Provincial People's Government, said the bond between Hunan and Africa is deeply rooted in the fertile soil of cultural resonance.

Siafa G. Sheriff, President of the Liberia-China Friendship Organization, emphasized the significance of China-Africa integration in the coexistence of global civilizations.

He noted that the exchange between Chinese and African civilizations is not only about culture, but about shaping a world order featuring more harmony and inclusiveness.

The highlight of the event was the release of think tank achievements. China Economic Information Service (CEIS) under Xinhua News Agency, Central South University, Hunan University, Xiangtan University, Hunan Agricultural University and China-Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council collectively released their latest research findings on cooperation with Africa.

The CEIS Shanghai Headquarters issued a report on Hunan's practices and explorations of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Wan Fangming, Director of the Hunan Center of CEIS, said that Hunan has always endeavored to be a pioneer and promoter of deeper China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, offering valuable experience for such cooperation.

The attending guests agreed that China-Africa cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation hold broad prospects and enormous potential.

This event not only provided a platform for both sides to showcase achievements and share experiences, but also explicitly indicated the direction and injected momentum for future China-Africa cultural exchanges and industrial cooperation. Taking culture as the bond and people-to-people ties as the foundation, China-Africa cooperation is moving hand in hand towards a closer future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348374.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827172/photo.jpg