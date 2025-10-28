Xinhua Silk Road: Historic city Quanzhou revitalizes heritage for new opportunities

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou, a port city in southeast China's Fujian Province, is renowned for its long history and rich culture. As the city enhances efforts to protect its cultural heritages, it is also taking measures to revitalize these treasures, creating new development opportunities.

As one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road in ancient times, the city is home to 22 cultural sites that were listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

A tourist (right) is wearing flowery headwear at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 27, 2025. (Provided by Zhou Yi)

With world heritage sites as its core, Quanzhou introduced local regulations in 2022 to promote the integration of its profound culture with tourism. The government has undertaken micro-renovation projects to repair heritage sites while preserving their original appearance.

In addition, the city has developed innovative tourism models, such as World Heritage + performances, folk customs, and cuisine, to further enhance the integration of culture and tourism.

To ensure effective heritage protection, the local government has implemented a series of regulations, established an archaeological research institute and a heritage protection center in cooperation with domestic professional institutions, and built a long-term management mechanism to cover all aspects of heritage protection.

