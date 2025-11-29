Xinhua Silk Road: Green development investment and trade expo opens in E. China's Nanchang

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 World Green Development Investment and Trade Expo and China Green Food Expo, commenced on Thursday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. The event has attracted over 2,500 exhibitors, 900 purchasing agents and 300 investors from 68 countries and regions.

Up to now, 66 projects worth 45 billion yuan have been signed during the expo.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Green Development Investment and Trade Expo and China Green Food Expo held on November 27, 2025, in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaozhen)

Featuring six major sections including green industries and international exchanges, the exhibition covers approximately 45,000 square meters, highlighting emerging sectors such as new energy, artificial intelligence and low-altitude economy. 17 thematic economic and trade events have been organized to facilitate targeted business matching.

Themed on "Digital Intelligence For a Green Future, Open Jiangxi For a Shared World", the expo aims to share green development experience and cooperation opportunities.

As China's only pilot zone for both national ecological civilization experimentation and ecological product value realization mechanisms, Jiangxi has achieved notable progress in carbon market and emissions trading, with multiple reform initiatives replicated nationwide.

The added value of high-tech manufacturing in the province accounts for 23 percent of the total industrial output above designated size, while green industries like new energy and environmental protection are expanding rapidly.

Hosted by the People's Government of Jiangxi Province, the expo has evolved into a major global platform for green development and economic cooperation since its inception in 2009.

