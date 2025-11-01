Xinhua Silk Road: Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River issued in Guizhou

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River has been issued during the 2025 Chishui River Forum held recently in southwest China's Guizhou Province, calling for sustainable development of the whole wine and liquor industry.

The Declaration advocates wind and liquor companies to respect nature and safeguard ecology, uphold quality and inherit culture, advocate rational and health alcohol consumption, and fulfill responsibilities and serve the society.

It also emphasizes the need for wind and liquor companies to pursue technological empowerment and integrated development, foster openness, inclusiveness and mutual respect of each other, promote exchanges and mutual learning for coexistence and common prosperity.

The Declaration was issued at a time the global liquor industry is undergoing significant challenges due to the change of consumers preference led by the younger generation, especially the Gen Z, the application of digital technologies in traditional liquor making process as well as the needs in going global.

Themed "Interweaving Harmony", the 2025 Chishui River Forum attracted nearly 400 participants from home and abroad, including representatives of renowned wine and liquor companies and industry experts, to exchange views and visions for the development of the global liquor industry. The forum was initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348132.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810988/Guizhou_Chishui.mp4

