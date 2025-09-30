Xinhua Silk Road: First Xingsha-Africa Coffee Carnival launched in Changsha County, C. China's Hunan Province

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

30 Sep, 2025, 12:45 GMT

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Xingsha-Africa Coffee Carnival was officially launched in Changsha County in central China's Hunan Province on Monday, making coffee a bridge for promoting China-Africa in-depth economic and trade cooperation.

At the launching ceremony, the highly anticipated Hunan (Changsha) Coffee Industrial Park was officially inaugurated and put into operation. Located in the core part of the airport zone of the Changsha Area of the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the park is positioned as "airport hub + China-Africa cooperation + Hunan characteristics", and aims to build a comprehensive coffee industrial base integrating five major functions, namely production and processing, warehousing and logistics, science and technology innovation services, cultural experience and transaction services.

The park will focus on taking over the coffee bean resources from Africa, dedicating to building a distribution center and a trading display platform for African premium coffee beans, and filling the domestic gap in the full-chain operation of African coffee.

The Xingsha International Communication Center, which was inaugurated simultaneously, also started operation at the same time.

Ten key coffee industry projects were signed by Chinese coffee brands and African coffee trade companies at the event, covering coffee deep processing, trade services and brand operation.

The carnival will last until October 3 with a series of coffee-related activities, including the China-Africa coffee industry salon and industry-trade matchmaking event, and a coffee roasting competition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347787.html

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Beijing Index on Urban Culture & Arts Dev't in Global Cities unveiled during 2025 Beijing Culture Forum

Xinhua Silk Road: Beijing Index on Urban Culture & Arts Dev't in Global Cities unveiled during 2025 Beijing Culture Forum

During the 2025 Beijing Cultural Forum held on September 23-24, an index gauging 10 most characteristic cities in cultural and art development...
Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an launches new promotional video to show its charm

Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an launches new promotional video to show its charm

The English version of the new promotional video for Jing'an District of Shanghai, titled "A Better You, A Better Jing'an", has been officially...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Beverages

Beverages

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics