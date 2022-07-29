Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou unveils pragmatic relief measures to help market entities recover confidence

BEIJING, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou, a coastal city located in east China's Shandong Province, unveiled recently a raft of measures including pragmatic policies to help enterprises further recover confidence for development of higher quality, reported www.yantaitv.cn on Monday.

Relief measures of eight aspects were rolled out to help market entities solve practical difficulties, the report citing the city's development and reform bureau said.

To promote key projects construction, qualified key provincial or municipal projects with 80- or 60-plus percent of investment completed before the end of June or by December this year will be rewarded with 100,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan funds. For new projects with over 100 million yuan or over 50 million yuan investment and included in local statistics by the yearend, each will be given 100,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan of rewards.

To grant bigger supports to industrial enterprises, Longkou vows to offer newly-identified local specialized and innovative companies and gazelle firms 300,000 yuan and 500,000 yuan of rewards respectively. Enterprises identified as new national "little giant" firms will be rewarded with additional three million yuan of funds. Large industrial enterprises with operating revenue of more than 30 million yuan and more than 10 percent year-on-year growth in operating revenue in the first nine months of 2022 will be given 200,000 yuan of rewards.

To encourage cultivation of large enterprises, a certain amount of rewards will be granted to new eligible large companies that first enter relevant local statistics, including qualified industrial, construction, real estate development, wholesale, retail, accommodation and catering businesses.

Longkou also attaches importance to the role of service industry development guiding fund in spurring consumption, allocating five million yuan of capital for rewards to further finance development of local service industry and businesses.

The city values support to sci-tech plans to resolve key technology bottlenecks and pledged to upsize supports to talent programs, streamline corporate financing channels and conduct safe production detecting campaigns in local enterprises to create a pleasant business environment and safeguard stable and high-quality development of local enterprises.

