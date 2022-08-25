Xinhua Silk Road: E.China's Longkou Port unloads 700-unit deck cargo ship for LNG tank containers

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou Port of Yantai City in east China's Shandong Province has recently unloaded a large deck cargo ship for liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank containers, marking the ship's first time in operation on the "Longkou-Malaysia" route for LNG import.

Measuring 192 meters long and 37.6 meters wide, the vessel, named "TIGER BINTULU," is capable of carrying nearly 700 LNG tank containers loaded with a total of about 15,000 tons of LNG.

Photo shows an LNG tank container being unloaded from the deck cargo ship.

The Longkou Customs has made active efforts coordinating among relevant parties to ensure smooth unloading of the ship. With multiple supporting policies and customized supervision solutions, the 402 LNG tank containers were successfully unloaded from the vessel within 20 hours.

Located in the central area of the economic zone of the Bohai Rim, Longkou Port has been making use of its geographical advantages, establishing an import model for LNG tank containers with fixed route and ships. Since the beginning of this year, the Longkou Customs has supervised eight shipments of imported LNG tank container carriers, totaling 1,327 container units.

Compared with traditional LNG transportation methods, LNG tank containers are featured with lower cost, strong applicability, safety, stability, etc.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329647.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885176/Longkou.jpg

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road