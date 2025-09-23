Xinhua Silk Road: E. China powerhouse enhances standards-led sustainable dev't zones to deepen green transition

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- East China economic powerhouse Zhejiang released recently a set of group standards on sustainable development zones to further expedite provincial high-quality green development.

On September 12, local governmental officials, experts, and representatives from industry associations and businesses gathered for the standards-releasing conference held in Anji County of Huzhou City, exploring ways of propping more green industries clustering.

In Zhejiang, development zones of different levels have been the main arena of provincial reform and opening-up and remained for years forerunners in the green transition of the province.

Hu Zhenfang, deputy head of Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province stressed the local adherence to guidance of the "two mountains" concept in development of development zones in the province.

While focusing on green, innovative and open development, Zhejiang's development zones valued at the same time industry, ecology and development sustainability and added vigorous, sustainable impetus to provincial high-quality economic development, said Hu.

The group standards for Zhejiang's sustainable development zones not only depict the practical means of their differentiated sustainable development, but also offer a meaningful "Zhejiang Sample" for development zones elsewhere, noted Zheng Ninghai, deputy head of Zhejiang Association of Development Zones.

In a wider scale, China Economic Information Service (CEIS), an economic information arm of Xinhua News Agency, will research over the "global sustainable development zones index" to scientifically appraise the green, innovative and coordinated development of development zones, introduced Pan Haiping, CEIS chairman.

Vowing to help aid high-quality and sustainable development of global development zones with the index, CEIS is dedicated to building a green development stories telling regime to share Chinese solutions with the world, added Pan.

Upon releasing of the group standards came on September 12 start of the global standards compiling for sustainable development zones and settling of the sustainable development zone think tank base in Anji Economic Development Zone.

In the picturesque county, the philosophy behind "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has been proactively practiced and a high-quality development path driven by advanced manufacturing and modern services has been in shape there, said Yang Weidong, Party chief of Anji County.

Co-hosted by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and CEIS, the conference also set thematic sessions probing into topics such as mutual-recognition of related international standards.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347654.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779358/pic.jpg