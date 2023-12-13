Xinhua Silk Road: Cross-sector cooperation brings new vitality to Dehua white porcelain

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio held the inauguration and agreement signing ceremony in Dehua County, Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Deshang Yunci (Xi'an) Brand Management Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement with Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio and Dehua Yishu Ceramic Research Institute, promoting cross-sector cooperation and bringing new vitality to Dehua white Porcelain, which is also known as "Blanc de Chine."

The photo shows Deshang Yunci (Xi'an) Brand Management Co., Ltd. signing an agreement with Jean-Charles Pigeau Studio.
Jean-Charles Pigeau, vice president of the Sino-French Cultural Exchange Association, is a renowned French contemporary artist and sculptor, who works with the Hermes Foundation and is a long-term designer for many international luxury brands.

Dehua white porcelain is a unique material that aligns with his art philosophy, said Jean-Charles Pigeau. With the establishment of the studio, he looks forward to boosting cooperation and bringing Dehua white porcelain to the world.

Deshang Yunci is about to unveil an artist series of high-end porcelain. Designed by Jean-Charles Pigeau, this series is made of white jade porcelain clay developed by Dehua Yishu Ceramic Research Institute. As a mix of Chinese and Western cultural elements, this collection features a range of ceramic artworks that boast both artistic and economic value.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337675.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299825/image.jpg

