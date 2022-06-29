Xinhua Silk Road: Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central China

During the conference, around 130 talents with doctoral degrees came to Wangcheng District and held offline recruitment meetings with local businesses including Ausnutria Dairy Co., Ltd., Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. and Hunan Viscope Technology.

Among them, 42 percent of the attendees reached initial intentions with the recruitment institutions or companies on Wednesday.

Recent years, Wangcheng District has developed a set of policies to introduce, cultivate and motivate talents and create the "Talent first" environment in a bid to better facilitate local economic growth and contribute more to Changsha's capital economy boosting strategies.

