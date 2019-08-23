Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese high-end auto brand EXEED makes presence in Dubai International Airport

Named after the English word "exceed", EXEED series is an all-new high-end brand developed on basis of the globally renowned Jaguar Land Rover and Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery's auto-making technologies and platforms.

EXEED, which adopts "tech, high end and dynamics" as the core brand value, invited Kevin Rice, a reputed auto designer worldwide, as its master designer. EXEED TXL is the first model of the series already put into mass production.

By carrying Baidu's autonomous driving system Apollo OS, EXEED TXL brings excellent driving experience to consumers with more configurations.

As the brand says, EXEED's presence in Dubai International Airport is just a starting point signaling its upcoming entering into the international market. It is believed alongside optimization of models of the series and further materialization of its brand strategies, EXEED is highly expected to be an eye-catching series in the Middle East and even in the global market.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/307812.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964660/EXEED_recently_drew_plenty_of_attention_from_the_crowds_of_passersby_in_the_Dubai_International_Airp.jpg

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service