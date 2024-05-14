Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese EV brand Zeekr gains attention as a brand favored by foreigners at the 2024 China Brand Day gala

BEIJING, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese premier electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr gained broad attention at the 2024 China Brand Day gala for its inclusion into the 50 most-favored Chinese brands for foreigners this year.

As a young EV brand, Zeekr earned on May 10 the honor thanks to its superiority in online votes, objective data, overseas presence, and expert rating.

Photo shows Zeekr (ZK. NYSE) went public on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10.

Born amid the ascent of China's auto industry, Zeekr who debuted on the New York Stock Exchange also on May 10 turned out now a pacesetter instead of a follower in China's burgeoning EV manufacturing.

With its premier models repeatedly securing top positions as sales champions among China's luxury EVs, Zeekr, which came to the public in April 2021, has maintained its momentum by consistently introducing at least two new models every year since 2023.

By the end of April, Zeekr had delivered over 240,000 EVs. The monthly delivery stood at 16,000 EVs in April, representing a year-on-year rise of 99 percent, a new monthly high accompanying its Jan-April delivery growth of 111 percent.

Caring much for user experience and safety, Zeekr prioritizes the user-first concept in every technological innovation, and its efforts to enhance auto body structure strength, battery security, and interior space utilization repay the company with favor and trust from consumers at home and abroad.

Delving into intelligent driving, battery and motor technologies, auto body materials, and other cutting-edge fields, Zeekr maintains its dedication to surpassing with innovation as it now boasts six R&D centers worldwide to sharpen its technological advantages further and attract more consumers.

With over 120,000 employees globally, the Chinese EV maker whose EVs are nicknamed the "tanks on the road" has entered 20-plus mainstream markets around the world, including Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, and Myanmar.

Organized by the National Brands Project office of Xinhua News Agency and China Economic Information Service this year, the selection activity for the most-favored Chinese brands for foreigners was held annually to foster branding of made-in-China products.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340165.html

