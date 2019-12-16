Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese energy firms call on more efforts to fight against climate change at COP25

According to the initiative, these companies called on governments, non-government organizations, companies and citizens all over the world to strengthen carbon management and information disclosure and set reduction plan for greenhouse gas emission in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

They also called on the promotion of renewable energy and increasing the share of electricity in end energy consumption. Regarding the manufacturing sector, green production and low-carbon recycling experience and techniques should be employed to reduce waste emission.

In order to build green supply chains, companies along the whole industry should work together to promote the sustainable development, said the initiative.

It meanwhile says to improve green planning in building industry to enhance the energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Green transportation, such as new energy vehicles, should be promoted and green consumption for end users should also be encouraged, according to the initiative.

In addition, carbon trade and green financing should be fostered in order to support the carbon reduction efforts.

Energy industry should strengthen cooperation in dealing with climate change, as researches showed that greenhouse gas emission from fossil energy consumption is one of the major reasons for climate change, said Li Junfeng, executive director at the China Energy Research Society, at the side event.

Huzhou city in east China's Zhejiang Province, a demonstrative city for "Ecology + Electricity", has built a new energy system that is "electricity-based, multiple-energy integrated, clean and efficient", promoted green production and consumption, and made remarkable achievements in reducing the emission of air pollutants such as carbon dioxide and particulate matter.

Huzhou's experience was awarded as one of the extraordinary cases in China's energy industry to fight against climate change at the conference.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309958.html?from=singlemessage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055407/Initiative_Climate_Change.jpg

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service