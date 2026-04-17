Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Fenjiu to continue as bridge of communication, cooperation among Global South

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese baijiu maker Fenjiu Group has pledged to continue to serve as a bridge for communication, a bond for cooperation, and a witness to friendship among Global South countries, said Wu Yuefei, vice chairman and general manager of the group.

Addressing the 2026 Global South Financiers Forum, Wu said that as a brand rooted in the first echelon of China's liquor industry, Fenjiu is not only a loyal inheritor of the spirit of Shanxi merchants but also an active explorer of modern enterprise governance in the new era.

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From green agriculture to digital transformation, from channel access to scenario co-creation, the liquor industry cannot develop without the innovative application of financial tools, said Wu, when introducing the practice of Fenjiu's revitalization.

Fenjiu will continue to work with all partners to explore innovative practices in green finance and jointly write the story of "turning green into gold" in the Global South, he added.

Fenjiu's 1,500-year history has provided it with confidence to withstand economic cycles, said Wu. Fenjiu advocates "patient capital", supporting the construction of industrial foundation capabilities, brand cultivation, and technological innovation with a long-term perspective, so as to remain steady and make progress amid cyclical fluctuations.

Moreover, Fenjiu has deeply advanced its business strategy of "co-creating the future with consumers", said Wu. Through digital and intelligent transformation and cultural innovation, it is creating a new scenario to realize mutual benefit, win-win results and common prosperity with consumers.

In the future, Fenjiu will work hand in hand with global partners to jointly discuss, build, share and achieve win-win results, said Wu. It will delve deeply into areas such as green finance, industrial collaboration, and value co-creation, transforming the consensus on green development into cooperation achievements and the vision of industrial collaboration into practical actions.

The 2026 Global South Financiers Forum was held in Beijing on March 25-26 under the theme "Illuminating Global South", bringing together heads of financial institutions, experts and industry leaders from home and abroad to exchange views on the achievements and future prospects of green finance cooperation.

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