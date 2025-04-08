Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shaangu Group shines at Hannover Messe 2025

BEIJING, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently concluded Hannover Messe 2025, Germany's leading industrial trade fair, highlighted cutting-edge topics, such as artificial intelligence (AI), green energy and digital transformation, attracting more than 3,800 exhibitors from around 60 countries and regions.

Chinese companies make up a significant portion of participants, with around 1,000 exhibitors, making China the second-largest exhibitor group after host country Germany, according to the organizer.

The booth of Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd. (Shaangu Group) was surrounded by flows of visitors. The company has developed from an equipment manufacturer to a system solution and service provider through an innovative path of the combination of manufacturing, service and operation.

"When it comes to the bulky, high-power equipment, our clients care more about their system performance and delivery efficiency," said Fan Xiaolong, head of Shaangu Europe R&D, a subsidiary of Shaangu Group in Germany. Fan added that in this case, the company provides one-stop solution from equipment manufacturing, turnkey engineering, industrial services, intelligentization to energy operation, rather than pure equipment.

Currently, Shaangu Group boasts 28 overseas companies and service subsidiaries in countries including Germany, the Czech Republic, India, and Indonesia, forming a global system featuring the combination of equipment, service and operation.

The company has acquired EKOL, a leading turbine manufacturer in the Czech Republic, to make R&D locally to respond to local industrial demands, while Indonesia has witnessed the largest air separation project built by Shaangu Group.

"Globalisation is not a simple process of copy-paste, but a reshaping and reconstruction of capabilities," said Fan, adding that the company tries to localize in each region and respond quickly to customer needs.

The development of Shaangu Group is only an epitome of how Chinese companies are integrating into the global industrial innovation network in a more mature and systematic manner, from the field of energy systems, flexible manufacturing to robotics and pharmaceutical printing.

In an interview during the event, Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, also highlighted China's leadership in green transition and intelligent manufacturing, underscoring its increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of global industry.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345106.html