Xinhua Silk Road: China's baijiu maker Wuliangye sends Spring Festival greetings to world at New York Times Square

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading baijiu maker Wuliangye sent its Spring Festival greetings to the world through a 3D advertisement released on January 27 at the Times Square, New York.

In the joyful and peaceful Spring Festival, Chinese civilization concepts such as peace and harmony are spread to enhance mutual understanding, respect, and interaction among peoples.

1 2 3

The advertisement presented the Wuliangye brand through a lovable animated giant panda, who unfolded a couplet meaning "harmony". It marked the integration of Wuliangye's brand culture of "harmony" with the Spring Festival, conveying the good wishes of the Chinese nation to the world for a new future highlighting global "harmony".

To observe the festival, Chinese people always prepare sumptuous food and make toasts to their families, friends and ancestors with Chinese baijiu. As one of the oldest Chinese baijiu, Wuliangye reflects the connections and pursuits of the Chinese people, becoming a cultural symbol in the Spring Festival celebrations.

To welcome the Year of the Snake, the first edition after the UNESCO added the Spring Festival, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Wuliangye launched the Times Square 3D advertisement, not only conveying blessings but also exhibiting the charm of Chinese baijiu culture.

Wuliangye baijiu, made from sorghum, rice, sticky rice, wheat and corn, is the world's first distilled liquor made from five types of grains. Wuliangye has ancient fermentation pits, which are precious tangible cultural heritage and have been fermenting for 700-odd years since the Yuan and Ming dynasties. Rich microorganisms in the pits mud endow Wuliangye with unparalleled unique flavor and delicate taste. Also, the brewing techniques that have been passed down for over a thousand year have finally created the unique flavor and quality of Wuliangye.

In recent years, Wuliangye has been actively going global. It has set foot in multiple countries and regions across the five continents through a "Harmony Global Tour" campaign. To expand international business, the Chinese baijiu maker has established three international marketing hubs in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, and made its products available in duty-free stores, retail outlets, catering services, e-commerce platforms, and special channels.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344240.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610929/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610930/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610931/3.jpg