Xinhua Silk Road: China's Yuxi benefits from China-Laos Railway, strives to build int'l logistics hub

As the China-Laos Railway starting operation, Yuxi will expand its logistics services along with other industries from the Yanhe and the South freight train stations. This will further promote the construction of the city as an international logistics port providing nationwide services with extension to South and Southeast Asia.

Located in the middle part of Yunnan, Yuxi is not only a crucial transport center, but also a home to the province's tobacco, vegetables, fruits and flowers production, a gathering area for the industries of cigarette, mining and metallurgy, equipment manufacturing and biological medicine, as well as the pilot zone for digital economy.

The city's continuous effort in developing modern industrial system has also contributed to the boost of its logistics industry. In the year 2020, Yuxi's freight volume reached 160 million tons, with its logistics industry making 63.2 billion yuan in annual income.

