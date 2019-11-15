Xinhua Silk Road: Chery unveils new SUV model in Saudi Arabia

Yuan Ming, Vice-General Manager of Chery International Middle East, delivered the car keys to the first batch of pre-sold Tiggo8 owners during the event.

Tiggo8 is another key product Chery has launched in Saudi Arabia this year following Arrizo6. It is a seven-seat family SUV, with large trunk space of 1,930L and a number of leading technology configurations, including inductive tailgate, keyless entry and start system, ACC cruise control, HD 360° around-view monitor system. "It brings drivers easier, safer and more convenient driving experience," said Yuan.

An international design team led by former BMW designer Kevin Rice have built the creative appearance of the new model.

In recent years, with the new opportunities brought about by the Belt and Road Initiative, Chery has always regarded the Arab states as a key area for overseas expansion. As a result, Chery's car ownership has reached 600,000 vehicles in Arab states and Middle Eastern countries, and the automaker has established four KD factories and three joint venture companies there, according to Du Weiqiang, senior deputy general manager of Chery International, at the 3rd China-Arab States Business Summit held in September this year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309379.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029909/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029961/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029907/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029908/4.jpg

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service