Xinhua Silk Road: Chery EXEED LX model to debut on Chengdu Motor Show 2019

Positioned as a premium auto brand and with the slogan "Dare to exceed", EXEED grew from Chery's more-than-two-decade car-making experience and was equipped with R&D and management team that once served world auto giants.

Former BMW Designer, Kevin Rice, for instance, gears EXEED with international design notes with the plain yet powerful philosophy shown in details such as grille, waistline and the smart screen, meeting fast-changing customer demand through both appearance and performance.

What's more, against the backdrop of an automotive industry that features electric, intelligent, networked and sharing trend globally, EXEED positions itself as "smart, high-end and energetic" with "smart" at its core. It promotes unique driving experience through intelligent technologies and provides global consumers with full package and new-generation intelligent travel service.

Developed under EURO-NCAP five-star standards, EXEED has 54 percent of its body zinc-chromed, thus reaching the anti-erosion standard of Europe. EXEED provides various passenger vehicle selection, with models ranging from class A to class D, and from SUV to sedan, catering to differentiated customer requirements in the fast changing internet era.

