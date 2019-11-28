Xinhua Silk Road: Brazilian automotive magazine: Chery Tiggo 7 ranks first in value maintenance rate

Quatro Rodas is one of the most authoritative automotive magazines in Brazil. Standing out in the Automotive Value Maintenance Rate Ranking of Quatro Rodas, Tiggo 7 not only displays its strong product capability, but also manifests Brazilians' trust and recognition to the car.

The high quality of Tiggo 7 is one of the most important factors making it rank first in the value maintenance rate. Drawing on the professional SUV platform which uses Land Rover technology, Tiggo 7 has emerged after global extreme environment road tests in R&D stage, and approximate 100 tests covering durability and reliability test as well as high temperature test, altitude test and extreme cold test.

With its excellent quality, Tiggo 7 participated in Taklimakan Rally in 2017. As a mass-produced car took part in this competition, it finally won the championship.

The high sales volume of Tiggo 7 in overseas markets is another important factor keeping its high value maintenance rate. Up to now, Chery has exported to over 80 countries and regions and established 10 factories with more than 1,500 worldwide sales and service centers, ranking first in China's passenger car export volume for 16 years.

The steady value maintenance rate has also earned Tiggo 7 great recognition from the second-handed car market, which has made lower costs for drivers and let more people better understand the image of Chinese cars.

Confronted with global market competition, Chinese vehicles have earned consumers' favor with high technology and high quality. Chery Automobile Company, represented by Tiggo 7, is now refreshing global consumers' understanding of Chinese cars with its reliable quality and outstanding products, winning more consumers around the world.

