Xinhua Silk Road: Beijing Index on Urban Culture & Arts Dev't in Global Cities unveiled during 2025 Beijing Culture Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2025 Beijing Cultural Forum held on September 23-24, an index gauging 10 most characteristic cities in cultural and art development approached global attendees.

Compiled by Xinhua Index Research Institute and Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Beijing Index on Urban Culture & Arts Development in Global Cities is dedicated to contributing Chinese wisdom to global cultural prosperity.

The graphic shows the sub-indicators regime of the Beijing Index on Urban Culture & Arts Development in Global Cities.

Built on data model named Compass, the index appraises from six aspects including core resources, soft power, added value, pioneering innovation, municipal governance and outstanding talent, cultural and art development trends in 10 cities worldwide.

As the index indicates, flagship cities such as Beijing, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, London and Paris have become the source and barometer of global cultural and artistic innovation while Seoul, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi'an appear to be emerging forces that affect global cultural landscape.

As a time-honored city, Beijing boasts distinct edges in overall cultural and art development. Thanks to abundant cultural and natural heritages, Beijing not only remains one of the global civilization highlands, but also invigorates culture and advanced technology integration with competitive "circle-breaking" creativity.

New York owns more edges in capital-driven cultural and art development. Due to the Broadway performing arts cluster, the city which houses millions of visitors every year is always deemed as the value benchmark of global culture and art and possesses prominent cross-cultural influence.

Shanghai, an east China business hub, creates a pleasant ecology for culture and art to thrive there. Through the "one-website-for-all" digital governmental service platform, it significantly improved culture-related administrative approval efficiency in recent years and well exemplifies innovation in global cultural governance.

Famed for animation, Tokyo combines edge-cutting technologies such as artificial intelligence with animation creation and becomes the major global animation IP source, attracting exhibitors from 30 countries and regions to take part in Anime Japan every year.

London is a learned protector of local history and culture and its experience in transforming historical and cultural heritages into commercial value is worthy of learning.

Amid the profound changes in global culture and art sectors, cities such as Beijing are now pooling consensus in inheritance, mutual-learning and innovation to co-promote modernization of the humanity.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347722.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782946/1.jpg