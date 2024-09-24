Xinhua Silk Road: 7th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off in Shenyang

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

24 Sep, 2024, 10:41 GMT

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicked off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

319 athletes of 29 rowing teams from home and aboard are expected to participate in the three-day event on the Hunhe River, which is acclaimed as one of China's most beautiful urban still water race tracks for rowing. 

Continue Reading
Photo provided by Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Sports (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo provided by Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Sports (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Teams from renowned Chinese universities such as Peking University and Xi'an Jiaotong University, as well as foreign teams from countries such as Thailand and New Zealand will compete in different groups of races classified by this year's regatta such as the university group, the elite group, the master group, and the youth group.

It is learned that the Hunhe River serves as a training base for the national rowing team with its unique natural conditions and well-equipped facilities. It also keeps up with standards of 2024 Asian Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships, with the 2,000m professional-level competition distance ensuring a fair and professional competition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342217.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514015/pic.jpg 

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China's service trade fair concludes with fruitful outcomes

Xinhua Silk Road: China's service trade fair concludes with fruitful outcomes

The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) concluded in Beijing on Monday, achieving fruitful results in various fields and...
Xinhua Silk Road: Lantern fair commences in E. China's Kunshan to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua Silk Road: Lantern fair commences in E. China's Kunshan to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival

As the large-sized lanterns dotting two exhibition zones in Kunshan City, east China were lighted on Friday, the city came into a spectacular...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics