Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Panda Carnival Gala in SW. China's Chengdu highlights conservation gains and cultural ties

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Panda Carnival Gala, an inaugural segment of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2025, opened on the evening of November 21 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to showcase advances in giant panda conservation, promote panda-centered cultural tourism and strengthen international cultural exchange.

Caretakers from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda described daily monitoring practices for mother-and-daughter pandas "Rui Rui" and "En En", including behavioral observation, precise nutrition plans and scheduled feedings.

China's panda conservation progress featured prominently. The threat level for giant pandas has been downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable", with their habitats undergoing extensive and systematic optimization. The captive population of the giant pandas now totals 808 individuals.

Corporate and financial partners also highlighted long-term support during the event. Mengniu Ruibuen's public-welfare project to protect Rui Rui and En En, launched in 2020, was cited as an example of brand-driven conservation and the company unveiled a refreshed national-treasure IP image.

In addition, cultural programming bridged tradition and modernity, with a show combining Sichuan opera face-changing with street dance, food promotions by local creators, an AIGC short film featuring panda mascots, and a slate of musical and choral performances culminated in a mass rendition of "We Are Pandas".

The event was hosted by the Xinhua News Agency Brand Office and China Economic Information Service.

