Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Chishui River Forum to be held in Maotai Town, Guizhou on Oct. 28

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

28 Oct, 2025, 02:53 GMT

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chishui River Forum will be held in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 28, 2025.

Jointly initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai, nearly 400 guests from world's leading wines and spirits enterprises will gather at the forum to discuss the development trend of the global alcohol industry and promote the communication and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign alcoholic beverage cultures.

During the forum, the Global Liquor Industry High-Quality Development Promotion Initiative will be launched and the Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River will be released.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348055.html 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806682/Chishui_River_Forum.mp4

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Langjiu holds "Chinese Langjiu, Welcoming the World" event in Italy

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Langjiu holds "Chinese Langjiu, Welcoming the World" event in Italy

Langjiu, a leading Chinese baijiu brand, has held the "Chinese Langjiu, Welcoming the World" event in Italy from October 20 to 23. During the event,...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye wins 2025 EFQM Global Award

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye wins 2025 EFQM Global Award

Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. won the 2025 EFQM Global Award recently, presenting again its "harmony & beauty" concept-driven...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Beverages

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics