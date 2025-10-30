Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Chishui River Forum held in Guizhou, SW. China

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

30 Oct, 2025, 08:46 GMT

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chishui River Forum was held in Maotai Town of Renhuai City in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Tuesday.

With "Interweaving Harmony" as the theme, the forum attracted nearly 400 representatives from renowned liquor companies and industry experts at home and abroad to discuss and explore the sustainable development of global liquor industry.

Participants of the forum believed that the global liquor industry is currently confronting common challenges such as homogeneous competition, the loss of young consumer groups, and pressure to achieve sustainable development.

The global baijiu industry is also grappling with transformation needs, calling for a more open vision and inclusive mindset.

Industry experts proposed that in the context of deep integration of the global economy and culture, collaborative development has become an industry consensus for the liquor sector's future.

Deepening cross-border cooperation, promoting technological innovation, sharing industry resources, and jointly building quality standards will inject new vitality into the mutual learning of Chinese and foreign liquor cultures while boosting the high-quality development of the global liquor industry.

By hosting thematic sub-forums, dialogues and other sessions, the 2025 Chishui River Forum facilitated industry-wide brainstorming on topics including exploring application scenarios for baijiu development, engaging the "Gen Z" consumer group, and the digital transformation of the liquor industry.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348101.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809220/Maotai_Chishui_River_Forum.mp4

