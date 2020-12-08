Xinhua Silk Road: 2020 International Fashion Week staged in east China's Jinan on December 5-7

During the event, Guo Pei, Lawrence Xu, Xiong Ying and many other designers from home and abroad released their latest haute couture fashion works. Yumi Katsura, a famous Japanese designer, expressed her congratulations via an online video and participated in the event by a static presentation.

In addition to the release of fashion works, exchange activities including a gathering show were also held during the event for young designers from China, Japan, Republic of Korea and other countries.

As a province with advantages in textile and garment industries, Shandong has a large number of relevant leading enterprises and well-known brands.

During the fashion week, Shandong's Dishang Group brought a designer collection show and established a Dishang DCCM Haute Couture Experience Center in Jinan; Yantai Mingyuan Home Textile Co., Ltd. held the designer forum and the award ceremony of International Home Textile Creative Design Competition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318113.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360634/image1.jpg

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road