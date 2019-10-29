Xinhua Silk Road: 2019 Changshu Golden Autumn Economic & Trade Conference held in Changshu

NANJING, China, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Changshu Golden Autumn Economic & Trade Conference opened on Friday in Changshu city, east China's Jiangsu province.

Over 300 people attended the conference, including key project investors as well as experts and scholars from third-party intermediaries, well-known domestic universities and research institutes.

The Space-time & Remote Sensing Big Data Forum was meanwhile held during the conference. A series of forums and activities focusing on big data, space technology and intelligent manufacturing technology were conducted in an effort to help Changshu to forge a digital economic development demonstration zone and provide fresh impetus for the city's high-quality development.

It is learned that the city signed strategic cooperation agreements with Robot Funder Club (RFC) and Beijing Institute of Spacecraft Environment Engineering (BISEE), a subsidiary of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) on the conference.

About 80 projects centering on such areas as advanced manufacturing, urban economies and digital technology were inked on the economic and trade conference with a total investment of 32.1 billion yuan. Among them, 55 industrial investment projects worth 29.873 billion yuan were signed on the conference.

The economic and trade conference is seen as a comprehensive investment and trade promotion activity of Changshu, said Zhou Qindi, Secretary of the CPC Changshu Municipal Committee, adding that the event is aimed at speeding up the layout of advanced manufacturing and forerunner industries, and building Changhsu into an effective platform for opening-up and win-win cooperation.

According to Zhou, the city will further intensify efforts to seize opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative, the Yangtze River Delta integration plan as well as the development strategy of Yangtze River Economic Belt and accelerate the development of new industries and new economies in a bid to comprehensively improve the city's industry and urbanization levels.

At present, Changshu is among the top investment destinations in China's Yangtze River Delta region because of its lower business cost and excellent business environment.

In 2018, the city's gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 240 billion yuan and its per capita GDP surpassed 33,000 US dollars.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309041.html?from=singlemessage

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service