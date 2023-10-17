Xiatech and OneStock release first-of-its-kind 2023 Business Value of MACH Technologies Survey Results

Survey reveals 70% of organisations that adopted MACH have generated measurable business value

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiatech , the pioneer of the world's first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform, Xfuze, and OneStock , market-leading Distributed Order Management specialists, today released the results of its much-anticipated 2023 Business Value of MACH Technologies Global Survey .

Supported by Adyen , Bloomreach , commercetools , Mercaux and the MACH Alliance , the findings from the global benchmark survey of business and technology leaders reveal that organisations are creating quantifiable competitive advantage by embracing the power of MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud native SaaS, Headless) technologies.*

Nearly half of the survey respondents witnessed a Return on MACH Investment. Other findings that can be read in the inaugural " 2023 Business Value of MACH Technologies Global Report " include:

Measurable Business Value: Overall, 70% of organisations have generated measurable business value from MACH

64% of organisations have generated savings of up to £1 million per year Value - Top objective: The top three objectives of measuring the value of MACH technologies that came out of the survey are as follows: 35% of executives look at accelerating time to market, followed by improving operational efficiencies (25%) and generating revenue (20%)

"The unique insights from the survey will help business and technology teams to assess, benchmark and further plan the next steps in their digital transformation strategy so they deliver the greatest return on MACH-related technology investments," said Jonathan Summerfield, CEO of Xiatech , on the importance of the 2023 Business Value of MACH Technologies Global Survey,

MACH creates competitive advantage, which explains why it's become one of the most popular frameworks for executives seeking to create a composable, agile business . A MACH Alliance report published in March 2023 revealed that 87% of organisations that increased their MACH investments are more responsive and ahead of the competition because they are able to add or replace business technology capabilities faster and at a lower cost than relying on legacy systems.

Romulus Grigoras, CEO, OneStock commented on the survey."The findings from this global first survey are really insightful. At OneStock, we have always strived to develop technology that is Microservices based, API-first, cloud native and Headless, so it is great to see more and more organisations implementing MACH and seeing real business value from their investments. It has also been interesting to see the shift from MACH conversations historically being had with just IT and Digital teams, to MACH projects now being rolled out across all functions."

Commenting on the survey results, Holly Hall, Managing Director, MACH Alliance , said, "We are pleased to have supported this important global initiative to uncover the tangible value of MACH certified technologies, which are a proven enabler for IT and business leaders to ensure the long-term success of their organisations."

*The global survey ran between June and September 2023, and included responses from business and technology executives at end-user organisations from 12 countries around the world.

About Xiatech

Xiatech shortens time-to-insights, accelerates digital transformation, and extends the value of legacy technology investments by providing organisations with Xfuze, the world's first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform that innovatively connects systems, creates a single view of data and delivers actionable insights in one solution. To learn more about how organisations are quickly generating results in weeks, visit www.xiatech.co.uk.

About OneStock

OneStock is Europe's market-leading distributed order management system provider. We help retailers unlock their full omnichannel potential and power some of the world's most convenient shopping experiences. Our cloud-native SaaS solution improves operational efficiency, increases online revenue and enhances customer experience. OneStock is a proud member of the MACH Alliance and provides best-of-breed solutions for many brands, including: Pets at Home, Jigsaw, Hackett, The Perfume Shop, Dune and Moss. For more information, visit www.onestock-retail.com .

