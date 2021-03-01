Xiaomi includes AirConsole cloud gaming on every Android™ TV device

"As an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core, we strive to provide the best content and frictionless user experience to our consumers. With AirConsole they can enjoy a catalogue of multiplayer games directly on their TVs," said Wang Dong, Deputy General Manager of the Internet Business Department, Xiaomi Corporation.

AirConsole's mission is to bring instantly accessible cloud gaming to the masses. The AirConsole library includes hundreds of games across all genres. Smartphones are used as gamepads while the game runs on your TV. No additional hardware is required for a full video game console experience.

"As anticipated, the Android TV ecosystem allows us to create win-win partnerships with innovative brands. This partnership with Xiaomi will enrich their product while accelerating our global growth" explains Anthony Cliquot, Chief Operating Officer at AirConsole responsible for Strategic partnership development. "We are excited to bring multiplayer fun to the millions of Xiaomi users just before the holiday season starts."

AirConsole's usage surged during the Coronavirus pandemic due to its instant accessibility on the web and on AndroidTV. Just after announcing its release on Amazon Fire TV earlier this month, AirConsole is announcing another strategic partnership with a leading player in the AndroidTV ecosystem.

About AirConsole

AirConsole is a fast growing Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Googler and serial entrepreneur Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created over 190+ games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 9 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

Instantly accessible on www.airconsole.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446961/xiaomi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134569/Air_Console_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.airconsole.com



SOURCE AirConsole