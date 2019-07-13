Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong addresses High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the United Nations

Chairman Zhao Dong was invited to outline Xiamen Airlines' continued commitment to sustainability as a good example in climate action

NEW YORK, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong addressed the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development at the United Nations today. Chairman Zhao Dong was specifically invited, as the sole Chinese business representative, to share Xiamen Airlines' successes in the critical areas of sustainability and climate action with forum participants and the world.

In 2017, Xiamen Airlines was the world's first airline to support the U.N.'s sustainable development goals. During his remarks, which were highly praised by attendees, Mr. Zhao also advocated for wider industry adoption of more efficient and cost-effective clean energy solutions globally to speed up sustainable development.

"Xiamen Airlines is a recognized global advocator in putting sustainability into practice and taking proactive, positive steps in the critical area of climate action," Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong said.

"Xiamen Airlines has targeted to implement 70 energy conservation and emission reduction projects each year to reduce annual emissions of 300,000 tons, a goal that we have committed to the United Nations," Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong stated.

"As a carrier that cares deeply about our planet and our shared future, Xiamen Airlines believes that it is crucial to promote the sustainable development goal 'Climate Action,' implement the principle of 'common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR)' and follow the guidance of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. This is in the best interests of the airline sector, China, and our global community," Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong said.

Xiamen Airlines has more than 200 airplanes and operates nearly 400 routes. A dozen intercontinental routes were launched, covering Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe. It has been voted by air travelers as the "Best of Chinese Airlines" for 27 consecutive quarters, was the first company in the service industry to win the China Quality Award, and has created a true miracle for an aviation industry of China to remain profitable for 32 consecutive years.

