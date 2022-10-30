XFortunes Adds ETFs to Their Assets Inventory

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the expanding financial awareness and technological evolution, market players now prefer to join platforms with diversified asset offerings. On account of this interest, many brokerage services have come forward to offer multi-category financial instruments in one place. That said, XFortunes has recently announced the integration of ETFs into their already varied asset index. Clients will now be able to trade ETFs at XFortunes besides other trading products.

"At XFortunes, we take pride in our comprehensive trading ecosystem which is designed to empower all traders," stated Vick Rowmann, XFortunes Spokesperson. "As part of our long-standing mission, we have now added exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the available range of assets, to help our members experience diverse market-conditions. Our professional team is working relentlessly to introduce further developments and innovations in the coming period, so as to stay in line with the dynamic industry trends."

Navigate the markets amid advanced conditions

XFortunes is a forex and CFDs broker with an extensive variety of services and features, suitable for all traders around the world. The broker offers an award-winning platform, diverse funding channels, over 6 account types, and a detailed education center, to meet the demands of every user. XFortunes also excels by providing welcome bonuses, fast execution speeds, and reliable market rates to perpetuate an efficient trading experience.

"We have developed XFortunes on the pillars of innovation, integrity, and professionalism where anyone can comfortably access several trading avenues," added Rowmann. "Our brand accommodates state-of-the-art tools, an advanced trading terminal, and multiple intuitive features to cultivate an optimal environment for market participants. Furthermore, we are fully determined to take every possible measure essential for the consistent improvement and progress of our brokerage platform."

About XFortunes

XFortunes is a prominent brokerage service that extends a professional trading system with considerable trading tools. The brand allows traders to access multiple world markets, including forex, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Moreover, the broker incorporates an education section with detailed video courses, webinars, eBooks, and a glossary where traders can augment their knowledge. XFortunes also accommodates a superior WebTrader platform, with vital technical indicators and a real-time charting interface, to seamlessly connect users with financial markets. Overall, XFortunes assimilates a full-featured ecosystem, enriched with various account types, responsive customer support, personal account managers, and high-end security, which makes it stand out in the trading space.

https://www.x-fortunes.com/

SOURCE XFortunes