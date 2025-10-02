XenoSTART and Minerva Imaging Expand Partnership to Deliver Integrated PDX-Radiopharmaceutical Drug Development Platform

Expanded partnership positions XenoSTART and Minerva Imaging at the forefront of radiopharmaceuticals — one of the fastest-growing areas in oncology drug development.

SAN ANTONIO and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), its preclinical division XenoSTART, and Minerva Imaging today announced an expansion of their decade-long partnership to establish the industry's most comprehensive integrated platform for radiopharmaceutical drug development. This collaboration unites XenoSTART's repository of clinically annotated patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models with Minerva Imaging's advanced molecular imaging and radionuclide therapy expertise, creating a single-source solution spanning discovery, translational research, and manufacturing.

Radiopharmaceuticals are one of the fastest-growing areas in oncology, redefining how we treat cancer by precisely targeting tumors while sparing healthy tissue. In metastatic prostate cancer, these therapies are already changing standards of care and are now being explored in earlier disease stages and across other high-burden indications such as breast and neuroendocrine tumors. This expansion is driving an urgent need for robust, translational platforms that can shorten timelines and de-risk development.

"By combining XenoSTART's deep expertise in clinically annotated PDX models with Minerva Imaging's state-of-the-art facilities for radiopharmaceutical drug development, we are delivering the gold standard in translational oncology research to target cancers such as prostate," said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. "For sponsors, this means faster, smarter, and more predictable development of life-changing therapies that ultimately bring positive impact to patients who need them most."

Minerva Imaging operates as a fully integrated CRO and CDMO specialized in radiopharmaceuticals. Leveraging more than two decades of expertise in oncology and molecular imaging, Minerva Imaging provides comprehensive imaging modalities (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, MRI), advanced orthotopic in-vivo models, and GMP-certified manufacturing infrastructure for radiopharmaceuticals. This integration enables precise validation of therapeutic mechanisms and supports seamless progression of candidates from preclinical evaluation through clinical translation.

Carsten H. Nielsen, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Minerva Imaging, shared, "Our mission is to accelerate the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals through advanced imaging, radionuclide therapy expertise, and GMP manufacturing. By strengthening our collaboration with XenoSTART and START, we are creating a powerful translational bridge for collaborators to move promising therapies from bench to bedside with unprecedented speed and confidence."

XenoSTART's PDX models are uniquely differentiated by being derived exclusively from tissue obtained from patients treated across START's global network. These models ensure representation of the most clinically relevant disease states and capture resistance patterns and treatment histories that closely mirror real-world patient populations. Michael Wick, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of XenoSTART, added, "XenoSTART provides the most predictive preclinical platform in the industry. Expanding our work with Minerva Imaging ensures that sponsors benefit from seamless integration of these models with advanced radiopharmaceutical development, particularly in prostate cancer where the clinical need is acute."

Together, START, XenoSTART, and Minerva Imaging are setting a new standard for radiopharmaceutical drug development — accelerating discovery, reducing risk, and delivering therapies that matter most to patients.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than 1,000 early-phase clinical trials, including for 45 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of early-phase principal investigators across its 12 clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About XenoSTART

XenoSTART is the preclinical research division of the START network dedicated to advancing translational oncology. XenoSTART develops and maintains one of the world's most comprehensive collections of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, representing a wide range of cancer types and disease stages. Each model is clinically annotated with detailed treatment histories, genomic and histologic characterization, and in vivo drug sensitivity data, enabling researchers to bridge the gap between bench and bedside. Through its close integration with START's global network of early-phase clinical trial sites, XenoSTART offers unique access to fresh patient tumor tissue, rapid model development, and clinically relevant insights that accelerate drug discovery and development. Learn more at https://startresearch.com/preclinical/.

About Minerva Imaging

Minerva Imaging is a fully integrated CRO and CDMO specialized in targeted radionuclide therapies. The company focuses on the use of advanced models within oncology, cardiovascular diseases and in vivo molecular imaging for translational research and drug development. Minerva Imaging engages with its clients to understand their scientific questions and discuss how its methods and capabilities can provide answers. The facility located in Denmark offers best–in–industry fully integrated radiopharmaceutical research, drug development and manufacturing services. Minerva's competences are built on over 25 years of research within oncology and molecular imaging performed at the University of Copenhagen and Rigshospitalet, the National University Hospital of Denmark. Follow Minerva Imaging on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/minerva-imaging) for the latest news updates or visit www.minervaimaging.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Panco

Vice President, Marketing

Lauren.panco@startresearch.com

609-216-4920

Lisa Osborne

PR Consultant

Rana Healthcare Solutions

lisa@ranahealth.com

Fabian Pruissen

Senior Business Developer

fbu@minervaimaging.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492565/START_Research__Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787142/Xenostart_Logo_Full_Color.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787524/Minerva_Imaging_logo.jpg