XD THERMAL Expands Industrial Side-Cooling Platform for Cylindrical Cell Packs

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XD Thermal Technology ("XD THERMAL"), a China-based thermal management manufacturer, has advanced its side-cooling solutions for cylindrical Cell-to-Pack battery packs. Large-scale production capacity and automotive-grade process control are positioning the company as a key supplier.

In super-fast-charging cylindrical packs, the challenge is heat accumulation during high current/voltage in charging and discharging with high C-rate. XD THERMAL's side liquid-cooling concept routes serpentine tubes along the cell sidewall, increasing effective contact area versus bottom cooling plates. The enlarged vertical contact surface well resolved the challange of heat gradients in Z-axial direction, and eventually enables each individual cells stays in much balanced temperature range, which is considered as a positive factor to maintain a longer life for Li-ion batteries.

XD THERMAL has developed a family platform of side-cooled modules and packs built around robust structures and reliable QA methods. Cooling tubes are pitched to match cylindrical cell layouts and can be combined flexibly with different manifolds, brackets and pipelines, while validated flow-path structures and internal design rules keep heat-transfer performance predictable from prototype to mass production.

"Platformized design reduces development cost and time and supports agile development for our customers," added Guo, a technical engineer at XD THERMAL. "With proven solutions of pipeline connections, electrical insulation and geometric combinations, we helped many customers complete side-cooled battery development smoothly."

In 2024, XD THERMAL commissioned high-volume serpentine-tube lines with daily capacity of 30,000 pieces, integrating automated forming, welding, cleaning and 100% leak testing. Weld quality is controlled by 360-degree 3D-scan inspection on tubes, manifolds and related components to verify full weld coverage.

"Ramp-up and industrialization matters as much important as product development," said Sun, Head of Manufacturing Engineering at XD THERMAL. "We provide a repeatable, scalable production system with confirmed development roadmap and SOP schedule, giving us proven capability for production ramp-up and line expansion. Normally, production line and toolings preparation could be finished 6-8 weeks before PPAP. "

XD THERMAL's industrialization and delivery capabilities have also been recognized by system-level customers. In November 2025, OP Mobility, a global tier-1 automotive supplier, officially nominated XD THERMAL as a supplier of thermal-management components in its supply chain.

As cylindrical C2P packs rapidly gain share in EV batteries and other applications, XD THERMAL expects growing demand for side-cooling solutions, and this demand will be captured by suppliers with ample capacity, highly automated lines and mature design platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829665/1.jpg