XCMG Machinery Officially Launches Its Saudi Arabia Subsidiary Company.

Further Enhance XCMG's Service Capacity on After-Sale, Buyback Options, Maintenance and Repair, and Spare Parts Warehousing in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has officially launched its Saudi Arabia subsidiary company in Riyadh, to anchor the establishment of a more comprehensive sales and service network locally and further boost the integration into Saudi Arabia's development.

The Saudi subsidiary offers a range of services including after-sales support, spare parts warehousing, buyback options, and maintenance and repair services to local customers.

Saleh Ali Khabti, Deputy Minister for Investment Transaction, Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noted at the opening ceremony that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Saudi Arabia in the last century, China-Saudi Arabia relations have advanced steadily with fruitful cooperation across various fields, in particular, with the launch of 'Vision 2030,' Saudi Arabia has accelerated its socio-economic reforms with new policies and initiatives coming into effect and the society becoming more open up, the business environment is improving continually and diversified economic programs are being implemented steadily.

"In recent years, Chinese enterprises like XCMG have actively participated in the economic development and construction of Saudi Arabia and Middle East countries, and XCMG has also become a bridge and link to deepen the friendship between the two peoples," remarked Saleh Ali Khabti.

Lu Chuan, President of XCMG, noted that XCMG has evolved from trade export to cultivating localized operations to carry out an international development roadmap integrating product export, overseas factories, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and global R&D collaboration.

"XCMG is firmly committed to internationalization, the main strategy of the group, and upholding the industrial transformation and upgrading to achieve high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and international development, continuing to strengthen our marketing and sales network and comprehensively elevate our services to create greater values for our customers in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa regions," said Lu.

With the opening of the Saudi Arabia subsidiary, XCMG will further expand its regional operation layout and promote the green, low-carbon transformation of product development to take full advantage of the integrated industrial chain, joining hands with local partners to achieve win-win development, while taking part in opening new chapter of China-Saudi Arabia cooperation.

