XCMG Ensures Delivery of Hundreds of Products Despite COVID-19 Outbreak.

"XCMG has coordinated our entire supply chain to ensure production across all factories. So far, there has been no delay in the delivery of orders since the outbreak of the virus," said Liu Jiansen, Assistant President of XCMG and General Manager of XCMG Import and Export Company.

XCMG resumed operations officially on February 10 and has supported its suppliers to restart the manufacture of main engines and parts under safe and effective conditions. As of February 22, 90% of XCMG's major suppliers have resumed work.

For suppliers outside Jiangsu province, XCMG coordinated with local governments and various production and logistic departments to ensure timely transportation while adhering to strict epidemic prevention and control protocols. XCMG's supply chain platform has assisted 265 trade and storage, manufacturing, and logistics companies in Xuzhou.

On February 13, XCMG issued the first outbreak control loan in Jiangsu Province, raising over 300 million yuan (USD42.79 million) to support small, privately owned enterprises in its supply chain.

The XCMG Finance Company also opened a green channel for outbreak-related transactions. As of February 19, the company has provided 466 million yuan (USD 66.46 million) worth of special credit support for member companies and industry chain partners.

Faced with the sudden challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak, XCMG employees abroad not only strived to expand overseas markets and win orders but also brought medical supplies including surgical masks and protective suits to support work resumption and ensure timely delivery of orders.

With an established global sales and service network comprised of more than 300 dealers, 40 overseas offices and 40 major spare parts centers, XCMG, as a leading exporter of construction machinery industry, has been supporting major construction projects worldwide with the common aspiration of making the world better for everyone.

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

