XCMG Delivers Over 100 Units of Geographically Customized Cranes to International Customers.

In the Middle East, the tropical desert climate requires cranes to be resistant to high temperatures and dust, and XCMG cranes have the largest market share for their high adaptability and reliability. For example, the local temperature can reach 50 degrees Celsius in summer, so XCMG has optimized the hydraulic system to the standard of 60 degrees that significantly improves working efficiency.

Meanwhile, the frigid climate of Central Asia requires cranes to have an engine preheating feature to ensure normal starts, and the chassis designs need to provide huge traction and grip power to adapt to all road conditions.

For Australian customers, XCMG has redesigned the cylinders and reprogrammed the equipment to add the scaling function for loads that accommodate hoisting requirements in complicated environments.

Despite overseas construction machinery markets having much stricter requirements, XCMG unswervingly promotes its global development strategy and now owns more than 2,000 technical patents, completing the transition from leading in scale to leading in technology, which demonstrates our strong development potential, said the on-site Expert from XCMG.

XCMG has been ceaselessly innovating construction machinery technologies to bring better products for customers. In May, XCMG launched eight new crane products that have been designed to cater to market demand. Developed based on the leading G1-generation platform, the new models have come into industry focus for their high performance, precision, reliability, energy efficiency and value.

Over the years, XCMG has participated in many major construction projects overseas to promote varied infrastructure construction, including the world's "largest oil refinery" project Dangote Refinery, the Padma Rail Bridge in Bangladesh, the large-scale nickel-iron project in Sulawesi Province in Indonesia, the Doha-Dukhan Expressway in Qatar among others.

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 78 years. It currently ranks third in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

