XCMG Apprentice Program Connects Young Visionaries on the "Journey to Creation".

"Youth is a time to thrive, be creative and make good memories. Through learning about XCMG's brand and technologies as well as communicating with young talents, we hope their experience in XCMG can become fond memories that they can share with friends from around the world," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

Themed "XCMG Creators," the latest season focused on XCMG's thriving development of intelligent manufacturing and pioneering innovations. The journey brought the apprentices to XCMG's 5,560-square-meter hydraulic testing center, Asia's longest cold-drawing machine and largest vibration and noise lab. The creators were also shown the art of 3D printing in the intelligent manufacturing industry.

The apprentices joined discussions with Shen Yong, deputy general manager and chief engineer of XCMG Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit, on coordinated R&D, intelligent manufacturing, production improvement, creative marketing and international strategy.

At the VR room of XCMG's industrial design centre, the apprentices gained a comprehensive understanding of XCMG's visualized virtual reality technology and experienced the virtual review process of a road roller during production.

"It is awe-inspiring to know that XCMG has over 20 thousand employees, working to build this great achievement together," said Maria Isabel Aportela Nino Justo, an apprentice from Mexico. "With all these advanced laboratories supporting XCMG products and people who are persistent in innovation, there can be no doubt that XCMG's products are truly 'Advanced and Endurable.'"

XCMG created the XCMG Apprentice Program to offer young talents the opportunity to learn about company, its leading innovative achievements and global influence while promoting international exchange and the sharing of Chinese culture.

