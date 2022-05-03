Xchange Monster launches new crypto products for gamers and developers

Trend-setting tools offer real enrichment for gamers and developers.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto platform Xchange Monster has launched two new products for the gaming industry with interaction platform Monster Exchange and Monster Wallet App.

Xchange Monster's value-based ecosystem is powered by the $MXCH token, which is available for public sale as of May 1 for $0.675 per token. The $MXCH token allows users to fully benefit from the product suite by holding the tokens in the wallet or exchanging them on our exchange.

Xchange Monster's value-based ecosystem connects players with operators and developers, strengthening the interaction between them. This unique platform solution is available through Xchange Monster's new complete package for developers and the gaming community.

"We have a unique opportunity to bring together all elements of the gaming community on a single Web 3.0 platform. Our goal is to make buying and selling crypto straightforward and easy, while allowing for creativity with in-game NFTs," says Managing Director Felix Honigwachs.

"We know that developers need to earn something to invest in even better gaming experiences. I'm most excited about the Monster Wallet app, because it not only contains crypto and NFTs, but also gives our worldwide community enormous value."

The Monster Wallet app was developed for users to keep their in-game assets, like cryptocurrencies, safe and secure. Such assets can also be exchanged in-game, while payments can be received in cash instantly.

In the future, Xchange Monster plans to expand the Monster Wallet app to include NFT storage as well. Another advantage to using the Monster Wallet app is its cost-effectiveness, with transaction fees falling below the industry average.

Monster Exchange serves as an interaction platform for buyers and sellers of cryptocurrencies. Operators can list their game coins on the Monster Exchange platform, which are then available directly in the Monster Wallet app.

"Since many users will also be registered on the exchange, it will be easier to ensure liquidity while improving various savings and credit options. Again, the security of user information and gaming ability is paramount. Therefore, Monster Exchange is licensed in Switzerland for both crypto and FIAT," Honigwachs continues.

About Xchange Monster

As a total package, Xchange Monster's ecosystem offers a unique, fully regulated crypto platform that provides numerous solutions for the gaming community and its providers.

The project offers numerous facilitations for developers and gamers and supports the storage of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Simple and straightforward, Xchange Monster enables direct payments for all NFT transactions on the platform.

Recognized by Swiss regulators, Xchange Monster is completely safe and trustworthy. The importance of regulation and trust in blockchain technology was taken into account when designing the platform. As a trusted and well-secured crypto platform, Xchange Monster can unlock the potential of the gaming crypto market and promote its growth and development.

About Felix Honigwachs

Felix Honigwachs is the CEO of Xchange Monster and the visionary behind the project. He is a technology entrepreneur and experienced blue-chip manager and has a background in software development, management and product management. In these areas, he worked for Siemens, Microsoft and SAP for many years.

Prior to founding Xchange Monster, Felix was a successful entrepreneur and active investor. He invested in two startups, which he led to successful exits, and started his own baby with Xchange Monster with the proceeds from the sales and profits.

