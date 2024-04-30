Xceptor advances APAC growth plans with appointment of Keith Man as General Manager for the region

Xceptor strengthens commitment to the region with appointment of Keith Man as APAC General Manager; with responsibility for expanding Xceptor's sales, business development and operations in the region while advancing expansion into new markets and segments

With over 15 years of experience in fintech, Keith brings a wealth of expertise in the capital markets space as well as hands-on experience in the APAC region

NEW YORK, LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xceptor, the intelligent automation platform for financial markets, today announced the appointment of Keith Man as General Manager (GM) for Asia Pacific (APAC), based in Singapore. The appointment underscores Xceptor's continued investment and further penetration into the APAC region.

As APAC GM, Keith will play a critical role in driving client success, as well as strategic partnerships and alliances in the region. He will also have responsibility for expanding Xceptor's sales, business development and operations in the region while advancing growth into new markets and segments.

Keith brings a wealth of expertise in the capital markets space, coupled with extensive experience in the APAC region. He was most recently Head of APAC at Duco and has also held senior roles in Standard Chartered Bank and TriOptima (now OSTTRA).

"The APAC region is dynamic and has tremendous potential. We have made a strategic decision to continue investing in the APAC region to ensure we are well-positioned to serve our clients effectively. While we see some firms scaling back, we believe in the long-term growth potential of this market, and are delighted to welcome Keith to the Xceptor team as we embark on a new chapter of growth in this dynamic region," said Michiel Verhoeven, CEO of Xceptor.

On his appointment, Keith Man, APAC GM, Xceptor, said, "Xceptor is the industry leader that is trusted by leading financial institutions. I am excited to join an established team that is poised for successful expansion in this region, and look forward to setting the direction for our long-term growth as we deepen engagement to support client success."

Xceptor first opened its Singapore office in 2017. It has since expanded to serve as its APAC hub, including sales, client success, delivery and support teams that serve local, regional and global clients.

About Xceptor:

Xceptor is the intelligent data automation platform for financial markets providing data ingestion, standardization, normalization, and validation services. Catering to thousands of unique use cases, its highly configurable and enterprise-grade platform offers proprietary solutions for tax, reconciliations, confirmations, client onboarding, and allocations. Since 2003, Xceptor has been empowering businesses worldwide to trust their data and digitize their operational workflows. With offices in London, New York, Singapore, and Cape Town, Xceptor serves nearly 125 clients and over 11,500 users across 60 countries, including banks, asset managers, hedge funds, custodians, and asset servicers. For more information, visit www.xceptor.com.